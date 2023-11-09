Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

9 November 2023

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

Publication of the Prospectus and Circular

Further to the announcement by Metro Bank Holdings PLC (“Metro Bank” or the “Company”) on 8 October 2023 in relation to securing a £325m capital raise and £600m debt refinancing package, the Company has today published the combined prospectus and circular dated 9 November 2023 in relation to the proposed firm placing of 500,000,000 ordinary shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange (the “Prospectus”).

The Prospectus contains a Notice of General Meeting, which will be held at One Southampton Row, London WC1B 5HA on 27 November at 11.30am.

The Prospectus has been approved by the FCA and, together with a form of proxy relating to voting at the General Meeting, is available on the Company’s website at:www.metrobankonline.co.uk/investor-relations.

A copy of the Prospectus will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, be as defined in the Prospectus.

Enquiries

For more information, please contact:

Metro Bank Investor Relations

Jo Roberts

+44 (0) 20 3402 8900/ +44 (0) 2034028385

IR@metrobank.plc.uk/ companysecretary@metrobank.plc.uk

Metro Bank Media Relations

Tina Coates / Mona Patel

+44 (0) 7811 246016 / +44 (0) 7815 506845

pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk

Teneo

Charles Armitstead / Haya Herbert Burns

+44 (0)7703 330269 / +44 (0) 7342 031051

metrobank@teneo.com

Morgan Stanley

Lead Financial Adviser

Paul Miller / Colm Donlon / Nishil Bhagani / Matthew Jarman

Debt Financial Adviser

Alex Menounos / Matteo Benedetto / Charles-Antoine Dozin

Asset Sale Adviser

Noreen Whyte / Tristan Collier

+44 (0)20 7425 8000

RBC Capital Markets

Financial Adviser, Sponsor, Bookrunner and Corporate Broker

Oliver Hearsey / Elliot Thomas / Kathryn Deegan

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Moelis & Company

Debt Financial Adviser

Matthew Prest

+44 (0)207 634 3567

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank services 2.8 million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It remains one of the highest rated high street banks for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service in-store for personal and business customers, in the Competition and Markets Authority’s Service Quality Survey in August 2023. Metro Bank has also been awarded “2023 Best Lender of the Year – UK” in the M&A Today, Global Awards, “Best Mortgage Provider of the Year” in 2022 MoneyAge Mortgage Awards, “Best Business Credit Card” in 2022 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards, “Best Business Credit Card 2022”, Forbes Advisor, “Best Current Account for Overseas Use” by Forbes 2022 and accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2023. It was “Banking Brand of The Year” at the Moneynet Personal Finance Awards 2021 and received the Gold Award in the Armed Forces Covenant’s Employer Recognition Scheme 2021.

The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities it serves. Whether that’s through its network of 76 stores open seven days a week, 362 days a year; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank PLC.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

