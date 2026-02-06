Pulse Biosciences Aktie
WKN DE: A2AMY9 / ISIN: US74587B1017
|
06.02.2026 17:55:39
Pulse Biosciences Shares Surge 40%
(RTTNews) - Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) shares soared 40.91 percent, gaining $5.60, to $19.29 on Friday, possibly after yesterday company released late-breaking clinical data showing successful treatment of atrial fibrillation using its nPulse Cardiac Catheter.
The stock was trading at $19.29, compared with a previous close of $13.69. Shares opened at $14.95 and traded between an intraday low of $14.72 and a high of $19.70 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume rose to about 0.65 million shares, well above the average daily volume of roughly 0.18 million shares.
Pulse Biosciences said the first-in-human feasibility study treated 150 patients with rapid procedure times and minimal adverse effects. The data were presented at the 31st Annual AF Symposium 2026 in Boston.
The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $12.56 to $22.75.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pulse Biosciences Inc
|
11.08.25
|Ausblick: Pulse Biosciences veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Pulse Biosciences Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pulse Biosciences Inc
|11,70
|1,74%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.