Pulse Biosciences Shares Surge 40%

(RTTNews) - Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) shares soared 40.91 percent, gaining $5.60, to $19.29 on Friday, possibly after yesterday company released late-breaking clinical data showing successful treatment of atrial fibrillation using its nPulse Cardiac Catheter.

The stock was trading at $19.29, compared with a previous close of $13.69. Shares opened at $14.95 and traded between an intraday low of $14.72 and a high of $19.70 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume rose to about 0.65 million shares, well above the average daily volume of roughly 0.18 million shares.

Pulse Biosciences said the first-in-human feasibility study treated 150 patients with rapid procedure times and minimal adverse effects. The data were presented at the 31st Annual AF Symposium 2026 in Boston.

The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $12.56 to $22.75.