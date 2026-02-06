Pulse Biosciences Aktie

WKN DE: A2AMY9 / ISIN: US74587B1017

06.02.2026 17:55:39

Pulse Biosciences Shares Surge 40%

(RTTNews) - Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) shares soared 40.91 percent, gaining $5.60, to $19.29 on Friday, possibly after yesterday company released late-breaking clinical data showing successful treatment of atrial fibrillation using its nPulse Cardiac Catheter.

The stock was trading at $19.29, compared with a previous close of $13.69. Shares opened at $14.95 and traded between an intraday low of $14.72 and a high of $19.70 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume rose to about 0.65 million shares, well above the average daily volume of roughly 0.18 million shares.

Pulse Biosciences said the first-in-human feasibility study treated 150 patients with rapid procedure times and minimal adverse effects. The data were presented at the 31st Annual AF Symposium 2026 in Boston.

The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $12.56 to $22.75.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pulse Biosciences Inc 11,70 1,74% Pulse Biosciences Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

