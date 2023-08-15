Q2 Update, New Deployment and Big Event for Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces three important items: the availability of the Second Quarter 2023 Town Hall Update video; a new deployment of a K5 Autonomous Security Robot ("ASR”) in North Carolina; and the Robot Roadshow will be landing at one of the largest security conferences in North America.

Second Quarter 2023 Town Hall Update - VIDEO

In case you were unable to attend in person yesterday, the recorded portion of the Q2 2023 Town Hall is now available to review at www.knightscope.com/rise - please scroll to the Rise of the Robots section and select Episode 10.

Knightscope Authorized Reseller Deploys K5 in North Carolina

Weatherspoon Enterprises, Inc., a North Carolina based integrated security services and solutions provider, deployed its first K5 Autonomous Security Robot ("ASR”) at a customer site in North Carolina. Weatherspoon integrated the ASR into its consulting and security services to include the most cutting-edge technologies focused on public safety.

Weatherspoon’s CEO, Charles Witherspoon, is an award winning, 38-year law enforcement and Army veteran with a distinguished career developing and overseeing threat assessments, counterintelligence to terrorism, and responding to active shooter situations, as well as securing large-scale venues, buildings and assets. He and the Weatherspoon team are well positioned to deploy Knightscope’s ASRs in a manner that bridges the best of both worlds – the response capabilities of human guards and the automated, real-time intelligence gathering of robots – to provide a complete and unparalleled safety package.

Knightscope’s ASR services and industry leading emergency communications products help better protect the places people live, work, study and visit. To learn more about Knightscope’s Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems or its fully Autonomous Security Robots, book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow is Landing at GSX 2023

Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow will be landing in Dallas, TX, from September 11-13, 2023, at Global Security Exchange ("GSX”) 2023. The Roadshow will be open outside the main entrance of the convention center (at the lower A/B Driveway) during event exhibit hours.

GSX is brought to you by ASIS International – the world’s largest membership organization for security management professionals – and directly supports the administration of essential industry certifications, standards, and guidelines. The security industry convenes at GSX to stay informed, connected, and prepared through CPE-eligible education, networking events and access to the latest technologies like those on display in Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event, allowing potential clients and the general public to participate in expert-led demonstrations in a climate controlled, space-age "pod” where attendees may experience the self-driving, electric technologies that are already helping protect the places people live, work, study and visit from Hawaii to Texas to Pennsylvania. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

Watch a brief video of the Robot Roadshow at the Tesla Takeover here.

The Robot Roadshow is free to attend for everyone. Those wishing to schedule a time to get one-on-one attention may book a Pod visit here.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

