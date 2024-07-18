18.07.2024 13:14:39

Quanta Services Closes Acquisition Of Cupertino Electric

(RTTNews) - Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) announced Thursday that it completed the acquisition of Cupertino Electric, Inc., a premier electrical infrastructure solutions provider, to create a comprehensive end-to-end electrical infrastructure solution from electron generation to transmission to consumption.

The acquisition provides a highly synergistic low-voltage electrical workforce and complementary customer base and a platform for growth across several strategic verticals that are driving load growth.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Quanta's growth, cash flow conversion and earnings per share excluding expected synergies.

It estimates full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share contributions of approximately $175 million to $195 million and $0.40 to $0.50, respectively.

The upfront transaction consideration was approximately $1.54 billion, consisting of approximately $1.3 billion in cash, subject to certain closing adjustments, as well as approximately 883,000 shares of Quanta common stock valued at approximately $225 million.

Additionally, there is a potential earnout payment of up to $200 million to the extent certain financial performance targets are achieved during a post-acquisition period.

Quanta funded the cash portion of the transaction with a combination of cash on hand, drawings under its existing credit facility and a short-term term loan facility. The transaction closed on July 17, 2024.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Quanta Services Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Quanta Services Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Quanta Services Inc. 242,10 8,47% Quanta Services Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weltweite IT-Probleme: ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben vor dem Wochenende nach. Der US-Leitindex zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wurden zum Wochenschluss überwiegend von den Bären dominiert.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen