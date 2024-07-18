|
18.07.2024 13:14:39
Quanta Services Closes Acquisition Of Cupertino Electric
(RTTNews) - Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) announced Thursday that it completed the acquisition of Cupertino Electric, Inc., a premier electrical infrastructure solutions provider, to create a comprehensive end-to-end electrical infrastructure solution from electron generation to transmission to consumption.
The acquisition provides a highly synergistic low-voltage electrical workforce and complementary customer base and a platform for growth across several strategic verticals that are driving load growth.
The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Quanta's growth, cash flow conversion and earnings per share excluding expected synergies.
It estimates full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share contributions of approximately $175 million to $195 million and $0.40 to $0.50, respectively.
The upfront transaction consideration was approximately $1.54 billion, consisting of approximately $1.3 billion in cash, subject to certain closing adjustments, as well as approximately 883,000 shares of Quanta common stock valued at approximately $225 million.
Additionally, there is a potential earnout payment of up to $200 million to the extent certain financial performance targets are achieved during a post-acquisition period.
Quanta funded the cash portion of the transaction with a combination of cash on hand, drawings under its existing credit facility and a short-term term loan facility. The transaction closed on July 17, 2024.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quanta Services Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
18.07.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 leichter (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 startet im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.24
|S&P 500-Wert Quanta Services-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Quanta Services-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Quanta Services verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.07.24
|S&P 500-Wert Quanta Services-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Quanta Services von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
03.07.24
|S&P 500-Titel Quanta Services-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Quanta Services von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|S&P 500-Papier Quanta Services-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Quanta Services von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Quanta Services Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Quanta Services Inc.
|242,10
|8,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeltweite IT-Probleme: ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben vor dem Wochenende nach. Der US-Leitindex zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wurden zum Wochenschluss überwiegend von den Bären dominiert.