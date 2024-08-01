Quanta Services Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $188.16 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $165.90 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $283.98 million or $1.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $5.594 billion from $5.049 billion last year.

Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $188.16 Mln. vs. $165.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.26 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.594 Bln vs. $5.049 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.32-$8.87 Full year revenue guidance: $23.50-$24.10 Bln