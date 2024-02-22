|
22.02.2024 12:57:58
Quanta Services Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $210.91 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $162.57 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $303.38 million or $2.04 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.8% to $5.78 billion from $4.42 billion last year.
Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $210.91 Mln. vs. $162.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.42 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.98 -Revenue (Q4): $5.78 Bln vs. $4.42 Bln last year.
