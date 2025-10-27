Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
27.10.2025 08:56:00
Quantum Computing Stocks D-Wave, IonQ, and Rigetti Talk With Trump Administration About Equity Stakes. Is It Time to Buy?
The Trump administration has already taken a stake in Intel and three minerals companies, and it recently turned its attention to quantum computing. The Commerce Department is reportedly in talks with D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) about the government receiving an equity position in exchange for funding, according to The Wall Street Journal.Should you buy the stocks?Image source: Official White House Photo. President Donald Trump attends the swearing-in of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
