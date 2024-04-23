Quest Diagnostics Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $194 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $202 million, or $1.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $230 million or $2.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $2.37 billion from $2.33 billion last year.

Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $194 Mln. vs. $202 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.72 vs. $1.78 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.37 Bln vs. $2.33 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.72 - $8.97 Full year revenue guidance: $9.40 - $9.48 Bln