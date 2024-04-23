|
23.04.2024 12:48:30
Quest Diagnostics Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $194 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $202 million, or $1.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $230 million or $2.04 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $2.37 billion from $2.33 billion last year.
Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $194 Mln. vs. $202 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.72 vs. $1.78 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.37 Bln vs. $2.33 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.72 - $8.97 Full year revenue guidance: $9.40 - $9.48 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quest Diagnostics Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Quest Diagnostics Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Quest Diagnostics Inc.
|126,15
|8,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerMärkte in Asien gewinnen
An den Börsen in Fernost sind zur Wochenmitte gewinne zu beobachten.