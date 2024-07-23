Quest Diagnostics Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $229 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $235 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $266 million or $2.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $2.40 billion from $2.34 billion last year.

Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $229 Mln. vs. $235 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.03 vs. $2.05 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.40 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.80 - $9.00 Full year revenue guidance: $9.50 - $9.58 Bln