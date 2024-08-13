|
QuickLogic Corporation Q2 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled -$1.55 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$2.27 million, or -$0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$0.75 million or -$0.05 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.4% to $4.13 million from $2.92 million last year.
QuickLogic Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): -$1.55 Mln. vs. -$2.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.11 vs. -$0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.13 Mln vs. $2.92 Mln last year.
