QuidelOrtho Opens New Distribution Center in Pedricktown, NJ

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) has launched a second state-of-the-art United States distribution center in Pedricktown, New Jersey. This strategic endeavor epitomizes QuidelOrtho’s commitment to strengthening supply chain resilience and elevating the customer experience. In collaboration with a third-party logistics provider, this investment in redundancy and capacity is designed to enable QuidelOrtho to fulfill customer orders with agility.

"At QuidelOrtho, we embrace a culture of relentless improvement. With the startup of our second distribution center in the United States, we’re making great strides in maintaining and enhancing a truly robust supply chain approach to distribute our products,” said Phil McLellan, Senior Vice President, Operations, QuidelOrtho. "This milestone underscores our dedication to operational excellence and responsiveness to customer feedback.”

QuidelOrtho values sustainable growth and establishing eco-friendly supply chains, also moving to greener packaging for some of its shipments. Its supply chain team has tested a new, paper-based insulation that is fully "curbside” recyclable. While the new packaging will not span across every shipment type, it is expected to positively impact an estimated 15-20% of QuidelOrtho’s domestic shipments, transitioning over the next several months in the United States.

"Building upon our responsible resource management, we are proud of this step toward reducing our environmental footprint,” said Mr. McLellan. "By embracing innovative solutions and fostering a culture of continuous improvement, we’re promoting operational excellence and environmental stewardship.”

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a world leader in in vitro diagnostics, developing and manufacturing intelligent solutions that transform data into understanding and action for more people in more places every day.

Offering industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine, bringing fast, accurate and reliable diagnostics when and where they are needed – from home to hospital, lab to clinic. So that patients, clinicians and health officials can spot trends sooner, respond quicker and chart the course ahead with accuracy and confidence.

Building upon its many years of groundbreaking innovation, QuidelOrtho continues to partner with customers across the healthcare continuum and around the globe to forge a new diagnostic frontier. One where insights and solutions know no bounds, expertise seamlessly connects and a more informed path is illuminated for each of us.

QuidelOrtho is advancing diagnostics to power a healthier future.

For more information, please visit www.quidelortho.com.

