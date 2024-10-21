Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Annual Investor Meeting

Qurate Retail, Inc. ("Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) will be holding its annual Investor Meeting on Thursday, November 14, 2024, which will occur concurrent with the annual Investor Meeting of Liberty Media Corporation ("Liberty Media”). Presentations related to Liberty Media will begin at approximately 9:30am E.T. and presentations for Qurate Retail, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. and Liberty Broadband Corporation are estimated to begin at approximately 1:00pm E.T. During its annual Investor Meeting, observations may be made regarding Qurate Retail’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

The annual Investor Meeting will be held in New York, NY and is open to shareholders, research analysts and press. Registration and webcast information is available on the Qurate Retail website at https://www.qurateretail.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar.

A Q&A session will be hosted after the presentations. In-person attendees will be able to ask questions live, or interested parties are able to submit questions in advance by emailing investorday@libertymedia.com with the subject "Investor Day Question” by 5:00pm E.T. on Friday, November 8, 2024.

An archive of the webcast of the Investor Meeting will also be available on the Qurate Retail website after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

Agenda for the annual Investor Meeting:

Morning Presentations Beginning 9:30am E.T. Liberty Media Formula 1 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Quint

Afternoon Presentations Beginning 1:00pm E.T. Qurate Retail Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. Tripadvisor, Inc. Liberty Broadband Corporation Charter Communications, Inc. GCI Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc.

Q&A Session Beginning 2:30pm E.T.

About Qurate Retail, Inc.

Qurate Retail, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company comprised of six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM”). Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 15 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps, social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail, Inc. also holds various minority interests.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241017985637/en/