RAC offered me membership that would be ‘free’ - unless I needed breakdown assistance

Bizarre arrangement would cost me nothing unless I called out a rescue van, in which case it would be £85 pleaseI cancelled my RAC membership last year, so I was surprised to receive an email recently that offered me "an extra year's membership – completely free". I rang to ensure the offer wasn't a scam and was told that the year's membership would, indeed, be free – unless I had a breakdown and required roadside assistance, in which case I'd be charged £85. This is like my local supermarket advertising free food as long as you don't want to get your hands on it.SM, Mere Warminster, WiltshireThis sounded so bizarre I asked you to send me the offer, thinking that you must have missed the small print. You hadn't. The email was unequivocal. "We're always looking to help our members," it began. "And with costs going up, it's been a tough time for everyone. So we'd like to give you an extra year's membership – completely free!"