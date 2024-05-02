Raiffeisen Bank Q1 Consolidated Profit, Net Interest Income Rise

(RTTNews) - Austria-based Raiffeisen Bank International AG or RBI (RAIFF.PK, RAIFY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter consolidated profit grew to 664 million euros from last year's 657 million euros.

Earnings per share were 1.94 euros, up from 1.92 euros a year ago.

Consolidated profit was 333 million euros, excluding Russia and Belarus, but including 109 million euros provisions for CHF mortgages in Poland.

Operating result dropped to 1.26 billion euros from last year's 1.51 billion euros.

Net interest income increased to 1.46 billion euros from last year's 1.39 billion euros. Net interest margin improved to 2.98 percent from last year's 2.75 percent.

Net fee and commission income, meanwhile, dropped to 669 million euros from prior year's 966 million euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Raiffeisen Bank expects net interest income excluding Russia and Belarus to be around 4 billion euros, and net fee and commission income around 1.8 billion euros.

The 2024 guidance for the Group including Russia and Belarus has been suspended in light of the ECB's requirements to accelerate business reduction in Russia.

In Vienna, Raiffeisen Bank shares were trading at 17.51 euros, up 0.75 percent.

