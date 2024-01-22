|
22.01.2024 15:25:22
Rail Vision's Main Line System Achieves Certifications For EU Railway Standards
(RTTNews) - On Monday, Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) revealed that its Main Line system has achieved official certifications for key European Union (EU) railway standards. As a result, the stock experienced a surge in the pre-market session.
The obtained certifications are as follows: EN 50155, which establishes the standard for hardware equipment in railway applications.
EN 50126, which focuses on the specification and demonstration of Reliability, Availability, Maintainability, and Safety (RAMS), ensuring consistent performance and safety.
EN 50657 for on-board rolling stock, guaranteeing that the software integrated into the system meets the highest safety and functionality levels.
It also conforms to EN 45545 standards for fire protection on railway vehicles.
