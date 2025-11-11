Rain Enhancement Stock Rise 15% On U.S. Weather Modification Installation

(RTTNews) - Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (RAIN) climbed 14.99 percent to $5.67 on Tuesday after the company announced that operations have begun at its first U.S. Weather Enhancement Technology Array system in Gill, Colorado.

The project, approved under a state Weather Modification Permit valid through October 2026, marks Colorado's first warm-weather modification program and could boost regional rainfall by 15-18 percent across 360 square miles of farmland.

After closing at $4.93, the stock is now trading at $5.35. As of right now, shares have fluctuated between $4.95 and $6.59 after opening sharply higher at $6.38 on the New York Stock Exchange. The average trading volume of 0.02 million shares has been significantly surpassed by the recent surge to 2.53 million shares.

The 52-week range of RAIN, which spans from $1.75 to $10.84, shows how widely it has fluctuated in value over the previous 12 months.