|
23.05.2024 14:06:13
Ralph Lauren Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $90.7 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $32.3 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $111.8 million or $1.71 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.57 billion from $1.54 billion last year.
Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $90.7 Mln. vs. $32.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.38 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.57 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!