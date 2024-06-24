RamSoft® and Upland Software Celebrate Milestone: 40 Millionth Fax Sent via Integrated PowerServer™ and InterFAX Solution

RamSoft®, a global leader in cloud-based RIS/PACS radiology solutions for imaging centers and teleradiology providers, in partnership with Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation, proudly announces the milestone transmission of the 40 millionth fax through the integration of RamSoft PowerServer™ and Upland InterFAX. InterFAX, Upland’s cloud-based fax and digital workflow solution known for its robust security features including PHIPA and HIPAA compliance, complements PowerServer’s secure HIPAA-compliant architecture built upon the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

"This important milestone underscores the value that integrated tools like PowerServer bring to radiological workflows, ultimately benefiting millions of patients," stated Vijay Ramanathan, CEO and co-founder of RamSoft. "Upland has been an exceptional partner, and their InterFAX product stands out as the most reliable, secure, and feature-rich fax solution available on the market."

Customer testimonials further affirm the significance of this integration. According to Sherri Griffin, Chief Operating Officer at Advanced Technological Radiology in Haines City, FL, "PowerServer serves as a backbone for our operations. With the integration of InterFAX, we've experienced streamlined workflows and automation of manual tasks, significantly reducing the need for manual intervention, minimizing errors, and enhancing automated deliverability."

"Medical-related fax communications are business-critical,” says Shawn Freligh, SVP and General Manager at Upland Software. "Our cloud fax solution ensures unmatched service uptime, leveraging a network of worldwide carriers to optimize secure, compliant fax communications that streamline and automate digital workflows while safeguarding confidential patient information."

The collaboration between RamSoft and InterFAX, initiated in 2019, continues to evolve with scheduled releases, including the upcoming integration of InterFAX into RamSoft’s OmegaAI® platform and Fax-to-Order automation across both RamSoft platforms.

About RamSoft®

RamSoft is a global provider of innovative cloud-based radiology software solutions for imaging centers, radiology departments, and teleradiology providers. PowerServer™, utilized by over 500 sites and thousands of customers worldwide, offers a flexible, scalable design enabling imaging operations of all sizes to leverage comprehensive cloud-based RIS (Radiology Information System)/PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) capabilities. RamSoft’s latest offering, OmegaAI®, is a cloud-native AI-driven platform delivering rapid, secure, and robust RIS and PACS capabilities that are completely zero footprint, powered by Microsoft Azure. Additionally, Blume™ - Patient Portal, included in OmegaAI, allows patients to access, share, and book appointments for their diagnostic imaging studies.

About Upland Software

Upland Software Inc. enables global businesses to work smarter with over 25 proven cloud software products that increase revenue, reduce costs, and deliver immediate value. Our solutions cover digital marketing, knowledge management, contact center service, sales productivity, content lifecycle automation, and more. Upland's powerful cloud products are trusted by more than 10,000 global customers. Learn how Upland helps businesses achieve outcomes that matter at www.uplandsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240624245004/en/