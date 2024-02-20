Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) (the "Company”) will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operating results before the market opens for trading on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Following the announcement, the Company’s management will host an earnings conference call the morning of Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Central time).

Interested parties are invited to join the call by dialing 1-833-255-2829, or 1-412-902-6710 for international calls, (request to join the Ranger Energy Services call) or via the Company’s website at www.rangerenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and can be accessed from www.rangerenergy.com.

Management Conference Participation

Stuart Bodden, Chief Executive Officer, and Melissa Cougle, Chief Financial Officer, will present at multiple conferences in the coming weeks on Ranger’s business and strategic priorities, including Thrive Energy Conference, Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference, Roth Conference, and Piper Sandler Energy Conference.

The presentation used for the conferences will be available on the Investor Center page of the Company’s website at www.rangerenergy.com.

About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.

Ranger is one of the largest providers of high specification mobile rig well services, cased hole wireline services, and ancillary services in the U.S. oil and gas industry. Our services facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well, including the completion, production, maintenance, intervention, workover and abandonment phases.

