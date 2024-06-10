|
10.06.2024 14:25:02
Raytheon Bags $677 Mln Contract To Supply SPY-6 Radars For US Navy
(RTTNews) - Raytheon, an RTX Corp. (RTX) business, said on Monday that it secured a $677 million contract to continue to produce AN/SPY-6(V) radars for the U.S. Navy.
This is the third option exercised from the March 2022 hardware, production, and sustainment contract that is valued up to $3 billion over five years.
Under the contract, the U.S. Navy will receive seven additional radars, increasing the total amount of radars under contract for procurement to 38.
The SPY-6 family of radars is the most tested, most advanced radar technology in production at present.
They will be deployed on 65 U.S. Navy ships over the next 10 years to defend against air, surface, and ballistic threats.
