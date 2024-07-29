Raytheon Secures Mentor-Protege Agreements From Department Of Navy Office

(RTTNews) - RTX Corp. (RTX) announced on Monday that its subsidiary Raytheon received two key Mentor-Protégé Agreement initiatives from the Department of the Navy Office of Small Business Programs. These initiatives aim to assist in the development of operational Artificial Intelligence for Department of Defense platforms and programs.

With joint support from NAVAIR and the Office of Naval Research, Raytheon will mentor Anacapa Micro Products, Inc. and Nara Logics, Inc. over a three-year period, concentrating on operational AI related to system design, software architecture, systems integration, IT security constraints, and authority-to-operate requirements in a collaborative setting.

Together, Raytheon, Anacapa, and Nara Logics will strive to advance the development of next-generation autonomous capabilities, improving decision-making for servicemen and women. Upon completion, Raytheon is set to establish a comprehensive technology roadmap that aligns with emerging commercial technologies and the capabilities of leading small businesses in the industry.