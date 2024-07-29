29.07.2024 15:35:21

Raytheon Secures Mentor-Protege Agreements From Department Of Navy Office

(RTTNews) - RTX Corp. (RTX) announced on Monday that its subsidiary Raytheon received two key Mentor-Protégé Agreement initiatives from the Department of the Navy Office of Small Business Programs. These initiatives aim to assist in the development of operational Artificial Intelligence for Department of Defense platforms and programs.

With joint support from NAVAIR and the Office of Naval Research, Raytheon will mentor Anacapa Micro Products, Inc. and Nara Logics, Inc. over a three-year period, concentrating on operational AI related to system design, software architecture, systems integration, IT security constraints, and authority-to-operate requirements in a collaborative setting.

Together, Raytheon, Anacapa, and Nara Logics will strive to advance the development of next-generation autonomous capabilities, improving decision-making for servicemen and women. Upon completion, Raytheon is set to establish a comprehensive technology roadmap that aligns with emerging commercial technologies and the capabilities of leading small businesses in the industry.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rara Terra Minerals Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Rara Terra Minerals Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: Asiens Märkte im Minus
Die Börsen in Fernost geben am Donnerstag nach. Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Mittwoch leichte Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex in der Gewinnzone notierte. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten am Mittwoch Zuschläge.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen