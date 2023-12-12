12.12.2023 22:26:54

RB Global Names Eric Guerin CFO

(RTTNews) - RB Global, Inc. (RBA, RBA.TO), Tuesday announced the appointment of Eric Guerin as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 15, 2024.

Guerin most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of Veritiv Corporation, a distributor of packaging, facility solutions and print products, until its acquisition in November of 2023.

"Eric joins RB Global with a proven record of working hand-in-hand with the sales and operational teams to drive profitable growth and market share gains," said Jim Kessler, CEO of RB Global. "His leadership and finance experience, including with other logistics and technology services companies, will be valuable as we work to optimize RB Global's business and instill operating excellence across the organization. I am confident Eric will be a strong fit with our ONE Team—All In culture, and on behalf of the Board and management team, am delighted to welcome him to the Company."

Prior to Veritiv, Guerin served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CDK Global, Inc., a provider of retail technology and software-as-a-service solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries.

