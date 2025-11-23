Roblox Aktie
Read This Before Buying Roblox Stock
One of the top video game platforms in the world is Roblox (NYSE: RBLX). And for investors unfamiliar with the company, it's important to read this information before making an investment.But first, a brief introduction: Roblox is a platform that contains millions of games and experiences. The platform was historically used by U.S. children. But in recent years, the base has expanded. In the third quarter of 2025, only 17% of Roblox's daily active users were based in the U.S. and Canada, and only 33% were under 13 years old.Here are some things to know before investing in Roblox stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
