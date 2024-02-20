Redfin Home Price Index: Price Growth Holds Steady at Start of the Year

(NASDAQ: RDFN) —U.S. home prices climbed 0.5% from a month earlier in January, matching the 0.5% gain seen in both December and November, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. On a year-over-year basis, prices rose 6.7%—the largest increase in a year.

This is according to the January Redfin Home Price Index (RHPI), covering the three months ending Jan. 31, 2024. Read the full RHPI methodology here.

"Price growth held steady last month because many of the home purchases that closed in January were negotiated at the end of last year, when mortgage rates posted the biggest drop since 2008. The decline in rates gave buyers more purchasing power, and for some, a sense of urgency to lock in a mortgage,” said Redfin Senior Economist Sheharyar Bokhari. "Prices also climbed because there’s still a shortage of homes for sale, which is fueling competition in some areas.”

New listings fell 1.2% month over month on a seasonally adjusted basis in January, the first drop since June, and remained far below pre-pandemic levels—contributing to the increase in prices. Listings are declining largely because many homeowners are hesitant to give up their rock-bottom mortgage rates; a majority of homeowners still have rates below current levels.

Prices Climbed Most in Montgomery County, Fell Fastest in Charlotte

In Montgomery County, PA, home prices rose 3.7% from a month earlier in January—the biggest increase among the 50 most populous U.S. metropolitan areas. Next came Philadelphia (1.9%), Baltimore (1.9%), Cleveland (1.7%) and New York (1.6%).

Thirteen metros saw price declines. In Charlotte, NC, home prices dropped 0.7% month over month—the largest decrease among the 50 most populous metros. It was followed by San Francisco (-0.6%), Austin, TX (-0.6%), San Diego (-0.5%) and Sacramento, CA (-0.4%).

