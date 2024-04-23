Redfin Home Price Index: Price Growth Stabilizes in March, With Prices Up 0.6% From a Month Earlier

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — U.S. home prices climbed 0.6% from a month earlier on a seasonally-adjusted basis in March, matching February’s 0.6% month-over-month gain, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

On a year-over-year basis, prices rose 7.3%, also little changed from the prior month’s 7% annual increase.

This is according to the Redfin Home Price Index (RHPI), which uses the repeat-sales pricing method to calculate seasonally adjusted changes in prices of single-family homes. The RHPI measures sale prices of homes that sold during a given period, and how those prices have changed since the last time those same homes sold. It’s similar to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Indices but publishes more than one month earlier. March data covers the three months ending March 31, 2024.

"Elevated mortgage rates are putting a cap on home price growth. Sellers can’t jack up prices like they did during the pandemic because buyer budgets are already constrained by 7% interest rates,” said Redfin Senior Economist Sheharyar Bokhari. "But while price growth is leveling off, prices remain at historic highs. That’s because a shortage of homes for sale—largely driven by the mortgage-rate lock-in effect—is buoying prices.”

Price growth may continue to stagnate in the coming months as mortgage rates stay high. The Federal Reserve recently warned that elevated inflation will probably delay the interest-rate cuts they had been planning this year.

Prices Fell in the Bay Area, Texas and Florida

Home prices fell from a month earlier in nine of the 50 most populous U.S. metropolitan areas: San Jose, CA (-1%), San Antonio (-0.8%), Fort Worth, TX (-0.6%), San Francisco (-0.5%), Fort Lauderdale, FL (-0.5%), Charlotte, NC (-0.5%), Orlando, FL (-0.3%), Indianapolis (-0.3%) and Minneapolis (-0.1%).

Prices rose most in Providence, RI (3.2%), Montgomery County, PA (2.5%), Nassau County, NY (2.4%), Milwaukee (1.7%) and Anaheim, CA (1.7%).

To view the full report, including charts and metro-level data, please visit:

https://www.redfin.com/news/redfin-home-price-index-march-2024

