Redfin Report: Buyers Have a Few Things to Be Thankful For This Week, With Listings Rising and Mortgage Rates Falling

(NASDAQ: RDFN) —This week has brought some hopeful news for homebuyers, with new listings posting their biggest year-over-year increase since 2021, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

Declining mortgage rates are also giving buyers a bit of relief, with rates clocking in around 7.3% this week, down from 8% a month ago. Redfin is taking a break from full analysis this week, but please see the bullet points and charts below for more housing-market data. Redfin will be back with commentary next week.

Leading indicators

Indicators of homebuying demand and activity Value

(if applicable) Recent change Year-over-year

change Source Daily average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 7.32% (Nov. 22) Down from 7.58% a week earlier; lowest level since mid-September Up from 6.64% Mortgage News Daily Weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 7.29% (week ending Nov. 22) Down from two-decade high of 7.79% a month earlier; fourth straight week of declines Up from 6.61% Freddie Mac Mortgage-purchase applications (seasonally adjusted) Up 4% from a week earlier (as of week ending Nov. 17) Down 20% Mortgage Bankers Association Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index (seasonally adjusted) Down 3% from a month earlier (as of the week ending Nov. 19) Down 7% Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index, a measure of requests for tours and other homebuying services from Redfin agents Google searches for "home for sale” Down 11% from a month earlier (as of Nov. 18) Down 7% Google Trends Touring activity Down 23% from the start of the year (as of Nov. 20) At this time last year, it was also down 35% from the start of 2022 ShowingTime, a home touring technology company

Key housing-market data

U.S. highlights: Four weeks ending November 19, 2023 Redfin’s national metrics include data from 400+ U.S. metro areas, and is based on homes listed and/or sold during the period. Weekly housing-market data goes back through 2015. Subject to revision. Four weeks ending

November 19, 2023 Year-over-year

change Notes Median sale price $367,750 4.6% Biggest increase in over a year. Prices are up partly because elevated mortgage rates were hampering prices during this time last year Median asking price $377,099 6.3% Biggest increase in over a year Median monthly mortgage payment $2,616 at a 7.29% mortgage rate 13% Down $124 from all-time high set a month earlier Pending sales 66,456 -8% New listings 73,891 5.2% Biggest uptick in over two years. The increase is partly because new listings were falling at this time last year. Active listings 871,492 -7.3% Smallest decline since June. Near highest level since the start of 2023. Months of supply 3.7 months +0.1 pt. 4 to 5 months of supply is considered balanced, with a lower number indicating seller’s market conditions. Share of homes off market in two weeks 34.8% Up from 31% Median days on market 34 -3 days Share of homes sold above list price 27.9% Up from 26% Share of homes with a price drop 6.5% +0.2 pts. Average sale-to-list price ratio 98.9% +0.4 pts. Lowest level since April

Metro-level highlights: Four weeks ending November 19, 2023 Redfin’s metro-level data includes the 50 most populous U.S. metros. Select metros may be excluded from time to time to ensure data accuracy. Metros with biggest year-over-year increases Metros with biggest year-over-year decreases Notes Median sale price Anaheim, CA (17.4%) Cincinnati, OH (12.6%) San Diego, CA (12.6%) Baltimore, MD (10.2%) West Palm Beach, FL (9.9%) Austin, TX (-9.3%) San Antonio, TX (-3.4%) Portland, OR (-1.9%) Fort Worth, TX (-1.2%) Declined in 4 metros Pending sales San Jose, CA (14.2%) Columbus, OH (4.2%) Las Vegas (1.2%) Cincinnati, OH (-22.3%) New York (-19.1%) Portland, OR (-18.4%) Providence, RI (-17%) New Brunswick, NJ (-15.1%) Increased in 3 metros New listings San Jose, CA (25.6%) Phoenix (20.8%) West Palm Beach, FL (18.5%) Orlando, FL (16.5%) Pittsburgh, PA (13.2%) Atlanta (-16.1%) San Francisco (-10.3%) Seattle (-10.3%) Newark, NJ (-8.8%) Providence, RI (-5.5%) Declined in 16 metros

