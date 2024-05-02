Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
02.05.2024 14:00:00

Redfin Report: For the First Time in Nearly 2 Years, There’s No Major American Metro Where Home Prices Are Falling

(NASDAQ: RDFN) —The median home-sale price rose from a year earlier or stayed the same in all 50 of the most populous U.S. metros during the four weeks ending April 28, the first time that has happened since July 2022. That’s according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

Nationwide, the median sale price rose to a near-record $383,188, up 4.8% year over year. Mortgage rates also continued climbing, with the weekly average hitting its highest level in five months. High prices and rates drove the median monthly housing payment to a record $2,890, up 15% year over year.

Home-price increases were driven by affluent metros and a pair of more affordable places: Anaheim, CA, where prices rose over 20% year over year, took the top spot. It’s followed by Detroit (14.9%), San Jose, CA (13.6%), West Palm Beach, FL (13.4%) and New Brunswick, NJ (12.8%). The metros with the smallest price increases were in Texas and Florida: Dallas (unchanged), Austin (0.3%), San Antonio (0.6%), Fort Worth (1.9%), and Tampa (2.2%).

Low inventory is driving up prices. New listings are up 15% year over year, but they’re still well below typical April levels: There were fewer new listings this April than any year on record except 2023 and 2020. The year-over-year increase is also inflated because of the Easter effect; Easter didn’t fall into the four weeks included in this year’s data, but the holiday did fall into last year’s comparable time period. Some homeowners are hesitant to list their homes because economic indicators point to interest rates staying higher for longer than expected, potentially exacerbating the mortgage-rate lock-in effect.

Homebuying demand is softening as rates rise. Some Redfin agents are reporting that the recent uptick in mortgage rates is scaring buyers away, and mortgage-purchase applications declined 2% week over week. Still, there are enough buyers out there to keep prices propped up: Redfin's Homebuyer Demand Index—a measure of requests for tours and other buying services from Redfin agents—is up 3% from a month ago, sitting near its highest level since August.

This week’s economic news keeps mortgage rates in a holding pattern. At their May 1 meeting, the Fed held interest rates steady, as expected, but kept open the possibility of rate cuts later this year. "The Fed meeting is unlikely to push mortgage rates down—but the good news is that it won’t push them up, either, which could have happened if the Fed took 2024 rate cuts off the table,” said Redfin Economic Research Lead Chen Zhao. "Even though housing costs shouldn’t climb much more, they will remain elevated for the foreseeable future, which could push more buyers away. But for serious house hunters who can afford today’s mortgage rates and find a home they love, jumping on it now isn’t a bad idea, given the fact that inventory is low and costs aren’t dropping anytime soon.”

For more of Redfin economists’ takes on the housing market, including how current financial events are impacting mortgage rates, please visit Redfin’s "From Our Economists” page.

Leading indicators

Indicators of homebuying demand and activity

 

Value (if applicable)

Recent change

Year-over-year change

Source

Daily average 30-year fixed mortgage rate

7.41% (May 1)

Up from 6.91% one month earlier; near highest level since November 2023

Up from 6.73%

Mortgage News Daily

Weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate

7.17% (week ending April 25)

Up from 6.79% a month earlier; highest level since November 2023

Up from 6.43%

Freddie Mac

Mortgage-purchase applications (seasonally adjusted)

 

Decreased 2% from a week earlier (as of week ending April 26)

Down 14%

Mortgage Bankers Association

Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index (seasonally adjusted)

 

Up 3% from a month earlier (as of week ending April 28)

Down 9%

Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index, a measure of requests for tours and other homebuying services from Redfin agents

Touring activity

 

Up 33% from the start of the year (as of April 28)

At this time last year, it was up 28% from the start of 2023

ShowingTime, a home touring technology company

Google searches for "home for sale”

 

Unchanged from a month earlier (as of April 29)

Down 14%

Google Trends

Key housing-market data

U.S. highlights: Four weeks ending April 28, 2024

Redfin’s national metrics include data from 400+ U.S. metro areas, and is based on homes listed and/or sold during the period. Weekly housing-market data goes back through 2015. Subject to revision.

 

Four weeks ending April 28, 2024

Year-over-year change

Notes

Median sale price

$383,188

4.8%

Just $73 shy of all-time high

Median asking price

$420,450

7.7%

All-time high; biggest increase since Sept. 2022

Median monthly mortgage payment

$2,890 at a 7.17% mortgage rate

14.7%

All-time high

Pending sales

88,408

-3.4%

The decline in pending sales would likely be bigger if not for the Easter effect: Easter didn’t fall into the 4-week period ending April 28, 2024, but it did fall into last year’s comparable period

New listings

101,065

15.2%

Biggest increase in nearly 3 years, though that’s partly because of the Easter effect: Easter didn’t fall into the 4-week period ending April 28, 2024, but it did fall into last year’s comparable period

Active listings

856,350

11.8%

 

Months of supply

3.4 months

+0.6 pts.

4 to 5 months of supply is considered balanced, with a lower number indicating seller’s market conditions

Share of homes off market in two weeks

43.9%

Down from 47%

 

Median days on market

34

Unchanged

 

Share of homes sold above list price

30.4%

Essentially unchanged

 

Share of homes with a price drop

6.2%

+1.9 pts.

Highest level since Nov. 2022

Average sale-to-list price ratio

99.3%

+0.1 pt.

 

Metro-level highlights: Four weeks ending April 28, 2024

Redfin’s metro-level data includes the 50 most populous U.S. metros. Select metros may be excluded from time to time to ensure data accuracy.

 

Metros with biggest year-over-year increases

Metros with biggest year-over-year decreases

Notes

Median sale price

Anaheim, CA (22.8%)

Detroit (14.9%)

San Jose, CA (13.6%)

West Palm Beach, FL (13.4%)

New Brunswick, NJ (12.8%)

Prices were unchanged in Dallas

 

 

 

 

Increased or stayed the same in all metros

Pending sales

San Jose, CA (15%)

Milwaukee (5.5%)

Cincinnati (5.1%)

Seattle (5.1%)

Columbus, OH (4.7%)

Phoenix (-13.8%)

Riverside, CA (-12.2%)

Atlanta (-11.9%)

Houston (-11.8%)

Jacksonville, FL (-11.3%)

Increased in 10 metros

New listings

San Jose, CA (53.2%)

Oakland, CA (34.4%)

Phoenix (28.6%)

Seattle (28.4%)

Miami (28%)

Milwaukee (-0.3%)

 

Declined in just 1 metro, partly because of the Easter effect described above

To view the full report, including charts, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/housing-market-update-home-price-cost-increases

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our customers can save thousands in fees while working with a top agent. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can have our renovations crew fix it up to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1.6 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,000 people.

Redfin’s subsidiaries and affiliated brands include: Bay Equity Home Loans®, Rent.™, Apartment Guide®, Title Forward® and WalkScore®.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com. To view Redfin's press center, click here.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Redfin Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Redfin Corporation Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Redfin Corporation Registered Shs 5,80 6,19% Redfin Corporation Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Hang Seng letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertag in Japan und Schanghai
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte vor dem Wochenende Zurückhaltung. Beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Freitag höhere Kurse zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verbuchen vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. An der Börse in Hongkong ging es zum Wochenschluss aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen