Redfin Report: Nearly Half of Biden Voters Want to Live in Place Where Weed Is Legal, Compared to Only 12% of Trump Voters

(NASDAQ: RDFN) —Nearly half (46.8%) of U.S. homeowners and renters who plan to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election want to live in a place where recreational weed is legal, compared to 12.4% of U.S residents who plan to vote for Donald Trump. That’s according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

The data in this report is from a Redfin-commissioned survey conducted by Qualtrics in February 2024. The nationally representative survey was fielded to 2,995 U.S. homeowners and renters, of whom 1,162 said they plan to vote for Donald Trump and 1,171 said they plan to vote for Joe Biden. The remainder of the respondents said they don’t plan to vote for either of those candidates.

Overall, roughly one-quarter (26.4%) of U.S. homeowners and renters want to live in a place where weed is legal, while about one-third (32.3%) don’t want to, and 41.3% are indifferent. Recreational weed is legal in 24 states and Washington, D.C., and it could soon be legalized in a handful of others.

High Earners, College Grads and Remote Workers More Likely to Want to Live In a Place Where Weed Is Legal

More than one-third (35.2%) of homeowners and renters who make at least $100,000 want to live in a place where recreational weed is legal. That compares with just over one-quarter (25.9%) of people making between $50,000 and $100,000, and just under one-quarter (23.2%) of people making less than $50,000.

People with college degrees, who tend to earn more money than people without, were also more likely to support recreational cannabis. Over one-third (35.6%) of respondents who listed their educational attainment status as "college or higher” want to live in a place where recreational weed is legal. That compares with 17.7% of people who have high school diplomas and 20.3% of people who don’t.

Respondents who work remotely were more likely (36%) than those who don’t (20.2%) to say they want to live in a place where weed is legal.

Renters and homeowners felt about the same: Roughly 26% of both groups want to live somewhere weed is legal.

Gen Zers and LGBTQ+ Respondents More Likely to Say They Want to Live Somewhere With Legal Weed

Nearly one-third (32.1%) of Gen Zers said they want to live in a place where recreational weed is legal, compared with 31.8% of millennials, 26.1% of Gen Xers and 21.4% of Baby Boomers.

The majority of respondents who identified as LGBTQ+ (54.6%)—the lion’s share of whom are Gen Zers—prefer to live somewhere with legal weed. That compares with less than one-quarter (23.2%) of people who identified as non-LGBTQ+.

To view the full report, including charts, please visit:

https://www.redfin.com/news/legal-weed-housing-survey-2024

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our customers can save thousands in fees while working with a top agent. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can have our renovations crew fix it up to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1.6 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,000 people.

Redfin’s subsidiaries and affiliated brands include: Bay Equity Home Loans®, Rent.™, Apartment Guide®, Title Forward® and WalkScore®.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com. To view Redfin's press center, click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240418978178/en/