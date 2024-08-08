Redfin Reports Mortgage Rates Drop to Lowest Level in Over a Year, Prompting Some House Hunters to Ramp Up Touring

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Mortgage rates dropped to their lowest level since April 2023 early this week, falling to a daily average of 6.34% on August 5, according to a new report from Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage. Rates fell after a weaker-than-expected jobs report stoked recession fears; they have since ticked up, but they're still near the lowest level in over a year.

Home prices are also falling from their peak: The median sale price was $389,750 during the four weeks ending August 4, more than $6,000 below early July’s all-time high. While that’s a typical seasonal decline, the year-over-year increase of 3.2% is the smallest in nine months, indicating that price growth has eased slightly.

Home sales have yet to improve as the affordability crunch eases. Pending sales are down 6.7% year over year, the biggest decline in nine months, and there wasn’t an increase in offers written with Redfin agents this past weekend after rates fell on Friday. But there are some signs that house hunters are coming off the sidelines at early stages of the homebuying process, and that pending sales could improve soon. Mortgage-purchase applications rose slightly over the last week on a seasonally adjusted basis. Redfin’s Homebuyer Demand Index–a measure of requests for tours and other buying services from Redfin agents–is down 13% year over year, but that’s the smallest decline in three months. Additionally, Redfin agents report rising interest in touring homes.

"Many of the buyers I’m working with are excited because they’ve been casually house hunting for a year, waiting for rates to come down before they make an offer. Now a lot of those buyers want to get in now, before rates get too low and cause more competition,” said Redfin Premier agent Shoshana Godwin. "One of my listings, which went on the market last week, had over 100 parties come through and received nine offers. Buyers are securing lower rates than they were a few months ago, but costs are still high enough that buyers are picky. If they're going to have a high monthly payment, they want a move-in ready home so they don't have to pay for upgrades.”

On the supply side, new listings are re-gaining some of the momentum they had lost in recent weeks. New listings of homes for sale are up 5.9% year over year, the biggest increase in five weeks. Redfin economists say now is a good time to jump into the market, while there’s a pile of stale inventory and rates have started dropping.

For more on Redfin economists’ takes on the housing market, please visit Redfin’s "From Our Economists” page.

Indicators of homebuying demand and activity Value (if applicable) Recent change Year-over-year change Source Daily average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 6.58% (Aug. 7) Near lowest level since spring 2023; down from 7.14% a month earlier Down from 7.04% Mortgage News Daily Weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 6.73% (week ending Aug. 1) Down from 7.22% in early May Down from 6.9% Freddie Mac Mortgage-purchase applications (seasonally adjusted) Increased 1% from a week earlier (as of week ending Aug. 2) Down 11% Mortgage Bankers Association Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index (seasonally adjusted) Essentially unchanged from a month earlier (as of week ending Aug. 4) Down 13% Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index, a measure of requests for tours and other homebuying services from Redfin agents Touring activity Up 13% from the start of the year (as of Aug. 4) At this time last year, it was up 8% from the start of 2023 ShowingTime, a home touring technology company Google searches for "home for sale” Up 4% from a month earlier (as of Aug. 5) Down 15% Google Trends

Key housing-market data

U.S. highlights: Four weeks ending August 4, 2024 Redfin’s national metrics include data from 400+ U.S. metro areas, and is based on homes listed and/or sold during the period. Weekly housing-market data goes back through 2015. Subject to revision. Four weeks ending August 4, 2024 Year-over-year change Notes Median sale price $389,750 3.2% $6,373 below all-time high set during the 4 weeks ending July 7 Smallest increase in 9 months Median asking price $401,500 6% Median monthly mortgage payment $2,665 at a 6.73% mortgage rate 4% Lowest level since March; $169 below all-time high set during the 4 weeks ending April 28 Pending sales 82,075 -6.7% Biggest decline in 9 months New listings 95,968 5.9% Active listings 1,002,695 18.9% Months of supply 3.4 +0.6 pts. 4 to 5 months of supply is considered balanced, with a lower number indicating seller’s market conditions. Share of homes off market in two weeks 36.8% Down from 44% Median days on market 34 +6 days Share of homes sold above list price 30.2% Down from 35% Share of homes with a price drop 7.2% +2 pts. Highest level on record Average sale-to-list price ratio 99.4% -0.4 pts.

Metro-level highlights: Four weeks ending August 4, 2024 Redfin’s metro-level data includes the 50 most populous U.S. metros. Select metros may be excluded from time to time to ensure data accuracy. Metros with biggest year-over-year increases Metros with biggest year-over-year decreases Notes Median sale price Detroit (16.8%) Anaheim, CA (11.4%) Providence, RI (11.1%) New Brunswick, NJ (11%) Nassau County, NJ (10.3%) Austin, TX (-3.3%) Dallas (-0.8%) Tampa, FL (-0.5%) Nashville, TN (-0.3%) San Antonio, TX (-0.1%) Declined in 5 metros Pending sales San Francisco (9.1%) Los Angeles (4.4%) Newark, NJ (2.5%) Riverside, CA (0.8%) Providence, RI (0.6%) Sacramento, CA (0.4%) Houston (-30.5%) Atlanta (-17%) Detroit (-15.1%) Minneapolis (-14.4%) West Palm Beach, FL (-14.3%) Increased in 6 metros New listings San Jose, CA (21.9%) New Brunswick, NJ (18.7%) Montgomery County, PA (18.4%) Baltimore (18.1%) San Diego (17.9%) Atlanta (-16.4%) Houston (-12.1%) Austin, TX (-6.6%) Detroit (-3.1%) Warren, MI (-1.1%) Declined in 8 metros

To view the full report, including charts, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/housing-market-update-mortgage-rates-fall-tours-increase

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our customers can save thousands in fees while working with a top agent. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can have our renovations crew fix it up to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1.6 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,000 people.

Redfin’s subsidiaries and affiliated brands include: Bay Equity Home Loans®, Rent.™, Apartment Guide®, Title Forward® and WalkScore®.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com. To view Redfin's press center, click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240808412530/en/