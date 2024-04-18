|
18.04.2024 14:00:00
Redfin Reports the Cost of Buying a Home Hits New Record As Mortgage Rates Jump, Prices Rise 5%
(NASDAQ: RDFN) —The median U.S. home-sale price increased 5% from a year earlier during the four weeks ending April 14, bringing it to $380,250—just $3,095 shy of June 2022’s all-time high. That’s according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.
The average daily mortgage rate this week surpassed 7.4%, the highest level since last November, after a hotter-than-expected inflation report and the Fed’s confirmation that interest-rate cuts will be delayed. The combination of high mortgage rates and prices have brought homebuyers’ median monthly housing payment to a record $2,775, up 11% year over year.
There are signals that buyers are out there touring homes despite rising rates. Mortgage-purchase applications are up 5% week over week, and Redfin’s Homebuyer Demand Index—a measure of requests for tours and other buying services from Redfin agents—is near its highest level in seven months. Chen Zhao, Redfin's economic research lead, said some house hunters are hoping to buy now because they're concerned rates could rise more, and others have grown accustomed to elevated rates and pushed down their home-price budget accordingly.
"Home sales are slower than usual, but there are still people buying and selling because if not now, when?” said Connie Durnal, a Redfin Premier agent in Dallas. "I’ve had a few prospective buyers touring homes for the last several years, since mortgage rates started going up, and they wish they would have bought last year because prices and rates are even higher now. My advice to them: If you can afford to and you find a house you love, buy now. There’s no guarantee that rates will come down soon.”
For more of Redfin economists’ takes on the housing market, including how current financial events are impacting mortgage rates, please visit Redfin’s "From Our Economists” page.
Leading indicators
|
Indicators of homebuying demand and activity
|
|
Value (if
|
Recent change
|
Year-over-year
|
Source
|
Daily average 30-year fixed mortgage rate
|
7.41% (April 17)
|
Up from 7% one month earlier; highest level since November 2023
|
Up from 6.61%
|
Mortgage News Daily
|
Weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate
|
6.88% (week ending April 11)
|
Up just slightly from 6.82% a week earlier
|
Up from 6.27%
|
Freddie Mac
|
Mortgage-purchase applications (seasonally adjusted)
|
|
Increased 5% from a week earlier (as of week ending April 12)
|
Down 10%
|
Mortgage Bankers Association
|
Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index (seasonally adjusted)
|
|
Up 8% from a month earlier (as of week ending April 14)
|
Down 11%
|
Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index, a measure of requests for tours and other homebuying services from Redfin agents
|
Touring activity
|
|
Up 33% from the start of the year (as of April 14)
|
At this time last year, it was up 23% from the start of 2023
|
ShowingTime, a home touring technology company
|
Google searches for "home for sale”
|
|
Unchanged from a month earlier (as of April 14)
|
Down 17%
|
Google Trends
Key housing-market data
|
U.S. highlights: Four weeks ending April 14, 2024
Redfin’s national metrics include data from 400+ U.S. metro areas, and is based on homes listed and/or sold during the period. Weekly housing-market data goes back through 2015. Subject to revision.
|
|
Four weeks ending
|
Year-over-year
|
Notes
|
Median sale price
|
$380,250
|
4.7%
|
|
Median asking price
|
$413,225
|
6.4%
|
Biggest increase since Oct. 2022; all-time high
|
Median monthly mortgage payment
|
$2,775 at a 6.88% mortgage rate
|
10.6%
|
All-time high
|
Pending sales
|
86,086
|
-2.3%
|
|
New listings
|
93,332
|
10.8%
|
|
Active listings
|
832,748
|
9.6%
|
|
Months of supply
|
3.3 months
|
+0.4 pts.
|
4 to 5 months of supply is considered balanced, with a lower number indicating seller’s market conditions.
|
Share of homes off market in two weeks
|
42.6%
|
Down from 44%
|
|
Median days on market
|
35
|
-1 day
|
|
Share of homes sold above list price
|
29.2%
|
Essentially unchanged
|
|
Share of homes with a price drop
|
5.9%
|
+1.6 pts.
|
|
Average sale-to-list price ratio
|
99.2%
|
+0.2 pts.
|
|
Metro-level highlights: Four weeks ending April 14, 2024
Redfin’s metro-level data includes the 50 most populous U.S. metros. Select metros may be excluded from time to time to ensure data accuracy.
|
|
Metros with biggest
|
Metros with biggest
|
Notes
|
Median sale price
|
Anaheim, CA (24.8%)
Providence, RI (14.6%)
Nassau County, NY (14.3%)
West Palm Beach, FL (13.5%)
New Brunswick, NJ (13.1%)
|
San Antonio, TX (-1%)
|
Declined in just 1 metro
|
Pending sales
|
San Jose, CA (25.6%)
San Francisco (11.2%)
Oakland, CA (7.1%)
Columbus, OH (6.7%)
Seattle (6.4%)
|
Nassau County, NY (-14.9%)
Atlanta (-13.6%)
Houston (-11.6%)
Riverside, CA (-10.8%)
Fort Lauderdale, FL (-10%)
|
Increased in 14 metros
|
New listings
|
San Jose, CA (46.6%)
Sacramento, CA (27.6%)
Phoenix (27.4%)
Jacksonville, FL (27.2%)
Dallas (22.9%)
|
Newark, NJ (-12.4%)
Providence, RI (-6.3%)
Milwaukee (-4.6%)
Chicago (-4.5%)
Detroit (-3.1%)
|
Declined in 9 metros
To view the full report, including charts, please visit:
https://www.redfin.com/news/housing-market-update-home-prices-mortgage-rates-increase
About Redfin
Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our customers can save thousands in fees while working with a top agent. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can have our renovations crew fix it up to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1.6 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,000 people.
Redfin’s subsidiaries and affiliated brands include: Bay Equity Home Loans®, Rent.™, Apartment Guide®, Title Forward® and WalkScore®.
For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com. To view Redfin's press center, click here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240418348073/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Redfin Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
01.11.23
|Ausblick: Redfin stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Redfin Corporation Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Redfin Corporation Registered Shs
|4,97
|-0,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel tiefer. Die US-Börsen starten am letzten Handelstag der Woche uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.