Redfin Reports U.S. Home Prices Grew 0.5% in September, the Fastest Pace Since April

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — U.S. home prices grew 0.5% from a month earlier in September on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. That’s the fastest pace since April and the third consecutive month where the growth rate has increased.

On a year-over-year basis, home prices rose 6%, the lowest annual increase since December. This is according to the Redfin Home Price Index (RHPI), which uses the repeat-sales pricing method to calculate seasonally adjusted changes in prices of single-family homes. The RHPI measures sale prices of homes that sold during a given period, and how those prices have changed since the last time those same homes sold.

Mortgage affordability improved in September when rates dropped as low as 6.08%, but home prices are continuing to tick up because demand outweighs supply.

"There are around 20% fewer homes on the market today than there were five years ago, mainly because so many homeowners locked in a low mortgage rate during the pandemic,” said Redfin Senior Economist Sheharyar Bokhari. "With mortgage rates back above 6.5% this month—and unlikely to drop below 6% this year—home prices will likely continue their consistent climb until more inventory comes onto the market in the spring.”

Metro-Level Summary: Redfin Home Price Index, September 2024

Thirteen of the 50 most populous U.S. metro areas recorded a seasonally adjusted drop in home prices in September, month over month.

The biggest decline in September was in San Antonio, TX (-1%), followed by Fort Lauderdale, FL (-0.9%) and Fort Worth, TX (-0.5%). The highest month over month gains were recorded in Nassau County, NY (1.7%), Philadelphia (1.6%) and Virginia Beach, VA (1.4%).

To view the full report, including a chart and additional metro-level data, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/home-price-index-september-2024

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our customers can save thousands in fees while working with a top agent. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can have our renovations crew fix it up to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1.6 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,000 people.

Redfin’s subsidiaries and affiliated brands include: Bay Equity Home Loans®, Rent.™, Apartment Guide®, Title Forward® and WalkScore®.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com. To view Redfin's press center, click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241022259849/en/