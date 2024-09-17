Redfin Reports U.S. Home Prices Rose 0.5% in August, the Biggest Increase in 4 Months

(NASDAQ: RDFN) —U.S. home prices grew 0.5% in August on a seasonally adjusted basis, the largest month-over-month increase since April, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. On a year-over-year basis, home prices rose 6.7%, the lowest annual increase since January.

Home prices continue to rise in part because there aren’t enough homes for sale. Housing supply is up 16.7% from a year ago, but is still down almost 30% from pre-pandemic levels.

"Prices kept creeping up during this unusually slow summer for home sales as mortgage rates came down and supply remained stubbornly low,” said Redfin Senior Economist Sheharyar Bokhari. "If mortgage rates fall further this fall—and we expect they will—price growth will likely pick up as more prospective homebuyers come off the sidelines."

Mortgage affordability could improve as soon as tomorrow, depending on how much the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates.

Metro-Level Summary: Redfin Home Price Index, August 2024

Twenty (40%) of the 50 most populous U.S. metro areas recorded a seasonally adjusted drop in home prices in August, month over month.

The biggest decline in August was in San Antonio, TX (-2.4%), followed by Warren, MI (-0.9%) and Oakland, CA (-0.7%). The highest month over month gains were recorded in Philadelphia (1.5%), Detroit (1.3%), and Providence, RI (1.2%).

To view the full report, including a chart and methodology, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/home-price-index-august-2024

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our customers can save thousands in fees while working with a top agent. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can have our renovations crew fix it up to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1.6 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,000 people.

Redfin’s subsidiaries and affiliated brands include: Bay Equity Home Loans®, Rent.™, Apartment Guide®, Title Forward® and WalkScore®.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com. To view Redfin's press center, click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917618935/en/