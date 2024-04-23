|
Redfin to Announce First-Quarter 2024 Results on May 7, 2024
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) will release first-quarter 2024 results after the stock market closes on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may access the live webcast on Redfin's Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com.
About Redfin
Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our customers can save thousands in fees while working with a top agent. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can have our renovations crew fix it up to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1.6 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,000 people.
