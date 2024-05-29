|
29.05.2024 22:00:00
Redfin to Present at BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Chris Nielsen will present at the following event:
BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference
Wednesday, June 5, at 10:00 a.m. PT
A link to the live webcast, as well as the replay of this presentation, will be available at http://investors.redfin.com.
About Redfin
Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our customers can save thousands in fees while working with a top agent. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can have our renovations crew fix it up to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1.6 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,000 people.
