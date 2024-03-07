REGENXBIO Prices Upsized Public Offering Of 4.57 Mln Shares At $23/Shr

(RTTNews) - REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on gene therapy, announced late Wednesday that it has priced an underwritten upsized public offering of around 4.57 million shares of its common stock at the price of $23.00 per share. The company has also priced around 1.52 million pre-funded warrants at a price of $22.9999 per warrant.

In each case, the pricing was before underwriting discounts and commissions.

REGENXBIO expects the gross proceeds from the offering to be around $140.0 million. The offering is expected to close on March 11, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, the company has has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 913,050 shares of common stock at the public offering price.

In the offering, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers.