Regis Announces Participation in Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Conference on December 6, 2022

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, today announced its participation in the Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Conference being held on December 6, 2022. Matthew Doctor, CEO, and Kersten Zupfer, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at 4:00 pm ET and hold investor meetings throughout the day for clients of Wolfe Research.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in the haircare industry. As of September 30, 2022, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,494 locations worldwide. Regis’ franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

