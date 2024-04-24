|
Regis to Issue Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results on May 1, 2024
Regis Corporation (NasdaqGM:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, will issue financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024 before the market opens on May 1, 2024. Following the release, the Company will host a presentation via webcast for investors beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central time to discuss its corporate developments and financial performance.
To participate in the live webcast, interested parties may register here or register by logging into www.regiscorp.com/investor-relations. A replay of the presentation will be available later that day at the same address.
About Regis Corporation
Regis Corporation (NasdaqGM:RGS) is a leader in the haircare industry. As of December 31, 2023, the Company franchised or owned 4,709 salon locations. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.
