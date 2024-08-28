28.08.2024 12:54:12

Regis Turns To Profit In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Regis Corporation (RGS) reported fourth quarter net income of $91.2 million compared to a net loss of $4.8 million, last year. Profit per share was $38.10 compared to a loss of $2.07.

Fourth quarter system-wide revenue was $293.7 million compared to $311.8 million, last year. System-wide same-store sales decreased 1.3%. Consolidated revenue was $49.4 million compared to $55.7 million. The company said the decline was driven primarily by a reduction in non-margin franchise rental income and advertising contributions and the wind down of loss generating salons, partially offset by non-cash revenue resulting from a change in estimate to gift card breakage.

