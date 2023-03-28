REGISTRATION OF SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF 11,577,957 NEW B SHARES COMPLETED

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG OR AUSTRALIA, EXCEPT AS PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.

Ambu A/S ("Ambu” or the "Company”) has in connection with its accelerated bookbuild offering today registered with the Danish Business Authority the capital increase of a nominal value of DKK 5,788,978.5 (11,577,957 B shares of DKK 0.50 each) (the "New B Shares”), representing 4.5% of the registered share capital prior to the capital increase.



The New B Shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing under the permanent ISIN code DK0060946788 on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S on 29 March 2023.

Pursuant to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Ambu hereby announces that after registration of the share capital increase, the share capital of Ambu amounts to nominally DKK 134,647,194.5 divided into 34,320,000 A shares and 234,974,389 B shares of DKK 0.50 each. The total number of voting rights in Ambu is 578,174,389.

Reference is made to company announcement no. 7 of 24 March 2023.

