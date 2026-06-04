Remy Cointreau Aktie
WKN DE: A1J2C3 / ISIN: US7596551033
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04.06.2026 14:03:50
Remy Cointreau FY Current Operating Profit Declines
(RTTNews) - Remy Cointreau SA (RCO.PA) reported fiscal year net profit Group share of 78.7 million euros, down 35.1% from prior year. EPS Group share was 1.51 euros, down 36%. Current operating profit was 165.4 million euros, down 11.5% on an organic basis. EPS Group share excl. non-recurring items was 1.71 euros compared to 2.49 euros.
Fiscal year sales were 935.3 million euros compared to 984.6 million euros, previous year. Sales were up 0.2% on an organic basis.
The Board of Remy Cointreau will recommend the shareholders approve an ordinary dividend of 0.75 euros per share. The dividend will consist of a 0.50 euros cash payment and a further 0.25 euros payable either in cash or in shares.
In 2026-27, the company expects a return to sustainable organic sales growth, with momentum expected to strengthen progressively over the year. The Group expects a slight organic improvement in current operating margin.
Remy Cointreau shares are trading at 41.22 euros, up 9.92%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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