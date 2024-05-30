|
30.05.2024 13:40:06
Renewi plc: Annual Report and Accounts 2024
Renewi plc (RWI)
Renewi plc Annual Report and Accounts 2024
Renewi plc announces that the full Annual Report and Accounts 2024 are now available on the Company’s website at www.renewi.com.
The Annual Report will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
and the AFM register of financial reporting at:
https://www.afm.nl/en/sector/registers/meldingenregisters/financiele-verslaggeving
Appendix
Directors’ responsibilities pursuant to DTR4 of the UK Listing Rules
The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge:
Statutory accounts for 2022/23 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and those for 2023/24 will be delivered following the Company's Annual General Meeting on 11 July 2024. The auditors have reported on those accounts; their reports were unqualified and did not contain statements under Section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.
A list of current directors is maintained on the Renewi plc website: www.renewi.com.
About Renewi
Renewi is a pure-play recycling company that focuses on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposing of them through incineration or landfill. The company plays an important role in combating resource scarcity by creating circular materials. In giving new life to used materials, Renewi addresses both social and regulatory trends, contributing to a cleaner and greener world.
Our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With a recycling rate of 63.2%, one of the highest in Europe, Renewi puts 6.6 million tonnes of low-carbon circular materials back into use each year. This contributes to mitigating climate change and promotes the circular economy. Our recycling efforts help to protect natural resources and prevent more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.
Renewi leverages innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into circular materials such as paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost, and water. We employ over 6,000 people across 154 operational sites in five countries in Europe. Renewi is recognised as a leading waste-to-product company in the Benelux region and a European leader in advanced recycling.
Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BNR4T868
|Category Code:
|ACS
|TIDM:
|RWI
|LEI Code:
|213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
|OAM Categories:
|1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
|Sequence No.:
|324924
|EQS News ID:
|1914685
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
