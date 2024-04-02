02.04.2024 11:00:06

Renewi plc: Block Listing Interim Review

Renewi plc (RWI)
02-Apr-2024 / 10:00 GMT/BST

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

Date: 2 April 2024

 

 

Name of applicant:

Renewi plc

Name of scheme:

Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plans

Period of return:

From:

01/10/2023

To:

31/03/2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

216,212

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

216,212

 

 

 

Name of applicant:

Renewi plc

Name of scheme:

Renewi plc 2015 Sharesave Scheme

Period of return:

From:

01/10/2023

To:

31/03/2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

401,543

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

295,650

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

105,893

 

 

Name of contact:

Dominic Murray

Group Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+ 44 (0) 7855 960721

 


ISIN: GB00BNR4T868
Category Code: BLR
TIDM: RWI
LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 313046
EQS News ID: 1871357

 
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Renewi PLC Registered Shs 6,78 -1,02% Renewi PLC Registered Shs

