Renewi plc (RWI)

Renewi plc: Block Listing Interim Review



02-Apr-2024 / 10:00 GMT/BST



BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 2 April 2024 Name of applicant: Renewi plc Name of scheme: Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plans Period of return: From: 01/10/2023 To: 31/03/2024 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 216,212 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 216,212 Name of applicant: Renewi plc Name of scheme: Renewi plc 2015 Sharesave Scheme Period of return: From: 01/10/2023 To: 31/03/2024 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 401,543 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 295,650 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 105,893 Name of contact: Dominic Murray Group Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: + 44 (0) 7855 960721

