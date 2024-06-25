|
25.06.2024 16:00:08
Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Renewi plc (RWI)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
Renewi plc (the "Company") announces the following transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in ordinary shares of £1 each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares").
Vesting of Awards under the Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme (“DAB”)
2020 DAB
On 24 June 2024, 16,271 Shares under the 2020 DAB Award vested to Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer of Renewi plc. Mr de Bont elected to sell 8,216 Shares to satisfy his associated withholding tax and social security liabilities, and retained the balance of 8,055 Shares.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
About Renewi
Renewi is a pure-play recycling company that focuses on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposing of them through incineration or landfill. The company plays an important role in combating resource scarcity by creating circular materials. In giving new life to used materials, Renewi addresses both social and regulatory trends, contributing to a cleaner and greener world.
Our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With a recycling rate of 63.2%, one of the highest in Europe, Renewi puts 6.6 million tonnes of low-carbon circular materials back into use each year. This contributes to mitigating climate change and promotes the circular economy. Our recycling efforts help to protect natural resources and prevent more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.
Renewi leverages innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into circular materials such as paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost, and water. We employ over 6,000 people across 154 operational sites in five countries in Europe. Renewi is recognised as a leading waste-to-product company in the Benelux region and a European leader in advanced recycling.
Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BNR4T868
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|RWI
|LEI Code:
|213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|329891
|EQS News ID:
|1932051
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Renewi PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
25.06.24
|Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
18.06.24
|Renewi plc: Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
|
06.06.24
|Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
03.06.24
|Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
30.05.24
|Renewi plc: Annual Report and Accounts 2024 (EQS Group)
|
01.05.24
|Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
25.04.24
|Renewi plc: Pre-close trading update (EQS Group)
|
02.04.24
|Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Renewi PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Renewi PLC Registered Shs
|7,99
|1,01%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones schließt leichter -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Dienstag auf negativem Terrain. Die Wall Street lief am Dienstag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag uneins.