Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

Renewi plc (the "Company") announces the following transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in ordinary shares of £1 each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares").

Vesting of Awards under the Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme (“DAB”)

2020 DAB

On 24 June 2024, 16,271 Shares under the 2020 DAB Award vested to Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer of Renewi plc. Mr de Bont elected to sell 8,216 Shares to satisfy his associated withholding tax and social security liabilities, and retained the balance of 8,055 Shares.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £1 each GB00BNR4T868 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of second tranche of 2020 DAB Award under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme and sale of sufficient shares for tax and social security liabilities c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares Price(s) Shares Volume(s) £NIL 16,271 £6.911 8,216 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 8,216 £6.911 per share e) Date of the transaction 24 June 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company that focuses on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposing of them through incineration or landfill. The company plays an important role in combating resource scarcity by creating circular materials. In giving new life to used materials, Renewi addresses both social and regulatory trends, contributing to a cleaner and greener world.

Our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With a recycling rate of 63.2%, one of the highest in Europe, Renewi puts 6.6 million tonnes of low-carbon circular materials back into use each year. This contributes to mitigating climate change and promotes the circular economy. Our recycling efforts help to protect natural resources and prevent more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Renewi leverages innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into circular materials such as paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost, and water. We employ over 6,000 people across 154 operational sites in five countries in Europe. Renewi is recognised as a leading waste-to-product company in the Benelux region and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com