25.07.2024 16:20:07
Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Renewi plc (RWI)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
Renewi plc (the "Company") announces the following transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in ordinary shares of £1 each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares").
Vesting of Awards under the Renewi plc 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) and the Renewi plc 2014 Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme (“DAB”)
2021 LTIP
On 23 July 2024, 62,314 Shares under the LTIP made as the 2021 LTIP Award vested to Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer of Renewi plc, in accordance with associated performance conditions. Mr de Bont sold 31,468 shares over 23 and 24 July to satisfy his withholding tax and social security liabilities, retaining 30,846 Shares which are subject to a two-year holding period.
2021 DAB
On 23 July 2024, 18,229 Shares under the DAB made as the second tranche of the 2021 DAB Award vested to Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer of Renewi plc. Mr de Bont sold 9,205 shares over 23 and 24 July to satisfy his withholding tax and social security liabilities, retaining 9,024 Shares.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
About Renewi
Renewi is a pure-play recycling company that focuses on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposing of them through incineration or landfill. The company plays an important role in combating resource scarcity by creating circular materials. In giving new life to used materials, Renewi addresses both social and regulatory trends, contributing to a cleaner and greener world.
Our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With a recycling rate of 63.2%, one of the highest in Europe, Renewi puts 6.6 million tonnes of low-carbon circular materials back into use each year. This contributes to mitigating climate change and promotes the circular economy. Our recycling efforts help to protect natural resources and prevent more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.
Renewi leverages innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into circular materials such as paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost, and water. We employ over 6,000 people across 154 operational sites in five countries in Europe. Renewi is recognised as a leading waste-to-product company in the Benelux region and a European leader in advanced recycling.
Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BNR4T868
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|RWI
|LEI Code:
|213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|336590
|EQS News ID:
|1954475
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
