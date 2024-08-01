+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
01.08.2024 11:30:08

Renewi plc: Holding(s) in Company

Renewi plc (RWI)
Renewi plc: Holding(s) in Company

01-Aug-2024 / 10:30 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

Renewi PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

 

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify) iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

Avenue Europe International Management, L.P.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

 

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

Avenue ASRS Europe Opportunities Fund, L.P.

Avenue Europe Special Situations Fund III (Euro), L.P.

Avenue Europe Special Situations Fund III (U.S.), L.P.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:

07/29/2024

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

07/31/2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.58%

0.00%

5.58%

4,496,252

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

6.53%

1.71%

8.24%

6,615,426
             

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

 (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BNR4T868

4,496,252

 

5.58%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

 

 

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Contracts for Difference (CFD)

N/A

N/A

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

 

 

 
                   

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Avenue Europe International Management, L.P.

5.58%

0.00%

5.58%

Avenue Europe International Management GenPar, LLC

5.58%

0.00%

5.58%

Marc Lasry, Managing Member of the general Partner Avenue Europe International Management, LLP

5.58%

0.00%

5.58%

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

11. Additional information xvi

 
         

 

Place of completion

New York, New York

Date of completion

31 July 2024

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BNR4T868
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: RWI
LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 338024
EQS News ID: 1959245

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1959245&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Renewi PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Renewi PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Renewi PLC Registered Shs 7,74 -2,40% Renewi PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX & DAX deutlich leichter -- Asiens Märkte letztlich deutlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten zum Wochenende mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag klar nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen