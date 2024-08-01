|
01.08.2024 11:30:08
Renewi plc: Holding(s) in Company
|
Renewi plc (RWI)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BNR4T868
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|RWI
|LEI Code:
|213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|338024
|EQS News ID:
|1959245
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Renewi PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
01.08.24
|Renewi plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
25.07.24
|Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
25.07.24
|Renewi plc: FY24 Final Dividend - arrangements for payments in GBP and Euro (EQS Group)
|
11.07.24
|Renewi plc: Results of the 11 July 2024 Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
25.06.24
|Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
18.06.24
|Renewi plc: Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
|
06.06.24
|Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
03.06.24
|Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Renewi PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Renewi PLC Registered Shs
|7,74
|-2,40%