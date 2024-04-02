02.04.2024 11:00:16

Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights

Renewi plc (RWI)
Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights

02-Apr-2024 / 10:00 GMT/BST

Total Voting Rights

 

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Renewi plc hereby confirms that as at 31 March 2024 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 80,551,370 ordinary £1.00 shares with voting rights. No Treasury shares are held. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Renewi plc.

 

About Renewi plc 

 

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

 

Renewi’s vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world’s most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 64%, Renewi puts 7m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2.

 

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 154 operating sites in 5 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.

 

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BNR4T868
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: RWI
LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 313044
EQS News ID: 1871353

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1871353&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Renewi PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Renewi PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Renewi PLC Registered Shs 6,78 -1,02% Renewi PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt notiert mit negativer Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich aufwärts. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen