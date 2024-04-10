|
10.04.2024 13:05:26
Repsol Announces Shareholding In Genia Bioenergy - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Repsol announced an agreement to take a 40% shareholding in Genia Bioenergy, a company specializing in biomethane. Genia Bioenergy is the only Spanish company that integrates the entire biogas and biomethane value chain. The agreement includes 19 of its biomethane plants, which are under development. Also, there are 11 other projects in an early stage of development. Repsol will purchase all the gas produced by these projects. Biomethane is a renewable alternative to natural gas that originates from organic matter, such as agricultural and livestock waste.
Repsol said the alliance with Genia Bioenergy is part of its 2024-2027 strategy, which includes the transformation of industrial complexes into multi-energy hubs capable of manufacturing products with a low carbon footprint.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Zinsentscheid im Zentrum des Anlegerinteresses: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel unterhalb der 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte deutliche Verluste. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Indizes fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.