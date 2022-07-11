Resources Connection, Inc. to Announce Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Results on July 28, 2022

Resources Connection, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGP) (the "Company”), a global consulting firm, will announce results of operations for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 ended May 28, 2022, after the close of market on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

This release will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, July 28, 2022. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations” Events section of the Company’s website. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time by visiting the Events section of the Company’s website.

ABOUT RGP

Recently named among Forbes’ Best Management Consulting Firms for 2022, RGP is a global consulting firm focused on project execution services that power clients’ operational needs and change initiatives with on demand experienced and diverse talent. As a next-generation human capital partner for our clients, we specialize in co-delivery of enterprise initiatives typically precipitated by business transformation, strategic transactions or regulatory change. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients’, consultants’ and partners’ success.

RGP was founded in 1996 to help finance executives with operational needs and special projects created by workforce gaps. Our first-to-market, agile human capital model disrupted the professional services industry at a time when traditional talent models prevailed. Today’s new ecosystem for work embraces our founding principle – quickly align the right resource for the work at hand with a premium placed on value, efficiency and ease of use.

Our unique approach to workforce strategy strongly positions us to help our clients transform their businesses and workplaces, especially in a time where high-quality talent is increasingly scarce and the usage of a flexible workforce to execute transformational projects has become the dominant operating model. With approximately 4,300 professionals, we annually engage with over 2,200 clients around the world from over 40 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices. We are their partner in delivering on the "now of work.” Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP is proud to have served over 88% of the Fortune 100.

The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http://www.rgp.com. (RGP-F)

