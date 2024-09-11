Resources Connection to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Resources Connection, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGP) (the "Company”), a global consulting firm, today announced that Kate Duchene, Chief Executive Officer, Bhadresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer, and Jennifer Ryu, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 from 2:30 to 3:00 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the presentation will be available live through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.rgp.com/events.cfm. Management will also host virtual meetings throughout the day.

About RGP

Recently named among Forbes’ World’s Best Management Consulting Firms for 2024, RGP is a global consulting firm based in Irvine, CA (with offices worldwide) focused on delivering consulting execution services that power clients’ operational needs and change initiatives utilizing a combination of bench and on-demand, expert and diverse talent. As a next-generation human capital partner for our clients, we specialize in co-delivery of enterprise initiatives typically precipitated by business transformation, strategic transactions or regulatory change. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients’, employees’, and partners’ success.

We attract top-caliber professionals with in-demand skill sets who seek a workplace environment characterized by choice and control, collaboration and human connection. The trends in today’s marketplace favor flexibility and agility as businesses confront transformation pressures and skilled labor shortages even in the face of protracted economic uncertainty. Our client engagement and talent delivery model offer speed and agility, strongly positioning RGP to help clients transform their businesses and workplaces. Our model is especially relevant at a time where cost reduction initiatives drive an enhanced reliance on a flexible workforce to execute transformational projects.

With approximately 3,400 professionals, we annually engage with 1,800 clients around the world from 38 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices. We are their partner in delivering on the "now of work.” Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP is proud to have served 88% of the Fortune 100 as of May 2024.

The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http://www.rgp.com. (RGP-F)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240911174811/en/