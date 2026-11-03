Aktie
WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
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03.11.2026 23:08:02
Retiring Before Age 65 in 2027? 2 Key Things You Need to Know
Though some people might choose to wait until age 65 to bring their careers to an end, there's absolutely no rule stating you have to do the same. And if you've saved well and are ready for that next stage of life, there's nothing wrong with retiring before age 65.
If that's what you're gearing up for in 2027, it's important to go in prepared. Here are two key things to know.
Image source: Getty Images.
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